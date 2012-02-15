SEOUL, Feb 16 Seoul share are set for a weak start on Thursday after Wall Street fell overnight, with investors looking to take a breather following a large-cap driven rally on Wednesday that pushed the main index to a six-month high. "Investors will be trying to regain their footing on top of the 2,000 point plateau with the progress in Greek debt talks dragging, and following large recent gains in blue chips, investors are likely to cash out and rotate into smaller-cap shares," said Lee Young-gon, an analyst at Hana-Daetoo Securities. Greece expressed hope it can secure its second EU/IMF bailout in as many years and a deal on easing its debt burden next week, but its euro zone peers made clear the months of increasingly ill-tempered argument are not quite over yet. U.S. manufacturing output rose in January and a gauge of factory activity in New York state hit a 1-1/2-year high in February, showing a solid underpinning for the economic recovery. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed 1.13 percent higher at 2,025.32 points on Wednesday to set a fresh, six-month closing high. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:14 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,343.23 -0.54% -7.270 USD/JPY 78.38 -0.05% -0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.933 -- -0.005 SPOT GOLD $1,727.35 -0.01% -0.100 US CRUDE $101.87 1.12% 1.130 DOW JONES 12780.95 -0.76% -97.33 ASIA ADRS 129.57 1.10% 1.41 --------------------------------------------------------------- >Apple falls, drags Wall Street lower >Bonds steady as investors watch Greece development >Euro slips on possible delay on Greek bailout >Brent ends at 8-month high on supply risks ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **LG ELECTRONICS INC ** According to local media reports, LG Electronics, along with LG Group, is suspending plans to expand solar cell production, an industry which has been racked by reduced demand and falling polysilicon prices. **SK INNOVATION ** SK Innovation Co (096770.SE), South Korea's largest crude oil refiner, has all but finalized a deal to acquire U.S. oil and gas company Chaparral Energy Inc. in a $1.17 billion according to local media, citing sources close to the prospective deal. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Edi)