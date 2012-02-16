BRIEF-Grand Capital for Financial Investments posts FY profit
June 12 Grand Capital For Financial Investments :
Feb 16 Seoul shares got off to a weak start early on Thursday, easing back from a six-month closing high set on Wednesday as investors were seen taking profits after Wall Street fell overnight and debt talks dragged on Greece.
Growth-related shares such as steelmakers and shipbuilders declined by the steepest margin, with POSCO down 2.04 percent while Hyundai Heavy Industries retreated 2.25 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.74 percent at 2,010.26 points as of 0005 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by David Chance)
June 12 Grand Capital For Financial Investments :
SEOUL, June 12 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0735 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL June 12 *-146.2 -407.7 499.3 ^June 9 154.7 -37.0 -176.3 June 8 281.8 -453.6 97.9 June 7