* Foreigners sell, snap eight-day buying streak
* Growth-related shares lead decline
* Financials fall on Moody's downgrade warning
* Greek woes seen short-lived, liquidity to push rally
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Feb 16 Seoul shares fell back from
a six-month high on Thursday as foreign investors turned net
sellers for the first time in nine sessions, amid caution over
euro zone leaders' growing mistrust toward Greek commitments to
a rescue deal.
"The main index is continually trying to get a solid
foothold in 2,000-point territory. It's already half way in the
door and ready to push through as soon as the issue of the Greek
talks is out of the way," said Hyundai Securities analyst Oh
on-su.
Greece expressed hope that it could secure its second EU/IMF
bailout and a deal to ease its debt burden next week, but its
lenders appeared unconvinced, with European Union sources saying
rescue funds could be withheld until after Greek parliamentary
elections in April.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
down 1.38 percent from Wednesday's six-month high at 1,997.45,
still above its 200-day moving average by a comfortable margin.
The usually abundant foreign liquidity influx dried up on
Thursday as offshore investors dumped a net 69.9 billion won
($62.3 million) worth of shares to snap an eight-day buying
streak, while institutions offloaded a net 331.5 billion won.
Growth-related sectors were hit hardest, with the
shipbuilding sub-index down 3.86 percent and
steelmakers declining 3.06 percent.
Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd, the world's
largest shipbuilder, tumbled 4.65 percent. POSCO, the
world's No.3 steelmaker, dropped 2.4 percent.
Banks and brokerages were lower after Moody's Investor
Service warned on Thursday that it could downgrade the credit
ratings of 17 global banks and securities firms because of more
fragile funding conditions, increased regulatory burdens, and a
more difficult operating environment.
KB Financial Group Inc declined by the steepest
margin among peers, tumbling 3.64 percent, while Shinhan
Financial Group Co Ltd slid 3.23 percent.
Crude oil refiners and petrochemicals counters also lagged,
with S-Oil Corp down 3.32 percent and LG Chem Ltd
dropping 3.47 percent.
"Refiners built up too much steam over the recent rally and
we are entering a slow, off-season for petrochemical products,
but there is little concern of a supply crunch regarding Iran as
there are many alternative suppliers," said Tong Yang Investment
analyst Hwang Kyu-won.
The main benchmark index has risen 9.4 percent so far this
year and analysts see plenty of upside left in the
liquidity-driven rally.
"Although some fear that the possible EU delay of its rescue
package for Greece may prolong uncertainty, chances are more
likely that a deal will be reached in the next meeting of EU
finance ministers, and the market has more or less grown
resistant to Greece in any case," said Oh at Hyundai Securities.
"There is still plenty of liquidity and a second round of loan
injections by the European Central Bank in late February will
add more."
Trading was active, with 690.4 million shares changing hands
in the main bourse. Declining shares outnumbered winners 550 to
290.
The KOSPI 200 Index fell 1.5 percent, while the
junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ edged 0.48 percent lower.
Move on day -1.38 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +9.4 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1121.525 Korean Won)
