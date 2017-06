SEOUL Feb 17 Seoul shares jumped near market open on Friday, climbing back above the 2,000 point level as risk appetite was rejuvenated by growing economic optimism in Europe and the U.S.

Large-cap shares led the early rally, with Samsung Electronics climbing 2.64 percent while LG Display gained 2.49 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 1.49 percent at 2,027.21 points as of 0002 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Editing by David Chance)