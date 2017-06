SEOUL Feb 17 South Korea's benchmark KOSPI index rallied 1.3 percent to round off a seventh-consecutive week of gains, as robust U.S. economic data and hopes that Greece would secure a bailout prompted foreign investors to resume buying.

Gains were led by large-cap technology shares as Samsung Electronics climbed 3.61 percent to an all-time closing high at 1,176,000 won while LG Display rose 3.73 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 1.3 percent at 2,023.47 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by David Chance)