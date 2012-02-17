* KOSPI closes up 1.3 pct, rallies for seventh wk
* Samsung Electronics hits all-time high
* Heaviest daily volume in 2-1/2 years
* Market seen on slow climb towards 2,100
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Feb 17 South Korea's benchmark
KOSPI index closed up 1.3 percent on the busiest trading day in
more than 2-1/2 years to mark a seventh consecutive week of
gains as robust U.S. economic data and hopes for a Greek bailout
prompted foreign investors to resume buying.
Exporters rallied after upbeat U.S. economic data pointed to
further signs of resilience and steady recovery in the world's
largest economy and a major destination for South Korean
exports.
"The rally was focused on large caps today, especially car
makers and technology companies since they include many of South
Korea's biggest exporters that would obviously derive the most
benefit from the prospect of a recovery in the U.S. economy,"
said Korea Investment & Securities analyst Kim Chul-joong.
KIA Motors Corp, the eighth best-selling
automobile brand in the United States, soared 4.35 percent,
while LG Display, a key supplier of LCD panels for
Apple Inc's iPhone and iPad devices, gained 3.73
percent.
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, which accounts for
10 percent of the KOSPI's total market capitalisation, climbed
3.61 percent to an all-time closing high of 1,176,000 won.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 1.3 percent at 2,023.47, easing back slightly from a
six-month intraday high of 2,031.40 earlier in the session.
"U.S. data and easing Greek worries helped reinvigorate
foreign buying and the liquidity abundance is still providing
plenty of room for upside," said Tong Yang Securities analyst
Cho Byung-hun.
Offshore investors, who snapped an eight-day buying streak
Thursday, bought a net 258.8 billion won ($228.6 million) worth
of shares.
Programme trading lent support, with a net 215 billion won
worth of shares bought via computerised bids on arbitrage and
non-arbitrage deals.
The 50-day moving average of the benchmark index is now at
1,904.55 points, inching towards the coveted "golden cross" as
it steadily closes the gap with the 200-day moving average of
1,941.99.
Brokerage firms bounced back from steep declines in the
previous session amid hopes that Greece would finally be able to
convince its international lenders and secure a crucial second
bailout package after setting out on extra budget cuts
Thursday.
Woori Investment & Securities Co Ltd was the
star performer among sector peers, soaring 5.2 percent. Daewoo
Securities Co Ltd followed close behind with a gain
of 5.04 percent.
Woori Finance Holdings Co Ltd rose 3.36 percent
after reporting a more than three-fold growth in profit for last
year, with analysts citing improved financial stability after
Woori cleared a large chunk of non-performing loans off of its
books at low cost.
Military aircraft manufacturer Korea Aerospace Industries
Ltd tumbled 5.8 percent after losing a bid for a $1
billion Israeli aircraft tender.
A total 724.6 million shares exchanged hands on Friday, the
heaviest session in more than 2-1/2 years. Winners outnumbered
decliners 529 to 310.
The KOSPI 200 index rose 1.5 percent, while the
junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ gained 0.9 percent.
The ongoing liquidity surge is expected to propel the
benchmark KOSPI beyond the 2,100 threshold, but analysts say it
will be a gradual, stop-and-go process with adjustments seen in
the early part of next week.
"Euro zone finance ministers are due to meet on Monday to
discuss a Greek bailout, but the market has become desensitised
to the issue, and with a lack of major data releases early next
week, we may see a period of adjustment before U.S. housing data
is released on Friday," said Cho. "The KOSPI has yet to fully
recover gains after the global stock market rout in August, with
the underlying fears of financial contagion that triggered the
crash now very much alleviated, the 2,100 plateau appears very
reachable."
The benchmark index has rallied 10.83 percent since the turn
of the year on a liquidity-driven rally fuelled by the European
Central Bank's massive injection of cheap loans, as well as a
string of robust economic indicators out of the United States.
Move on day +1.3 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +10.83 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1131.950 Korean won)
(Editing by Chris Lewis)