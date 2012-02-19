SEOUL, Feb 20 Seoul shares are seen making cautious gains on Monday following a seven-week rally, with China's policy easing measures expected to support growth and falling prices of safe-haven assets indicating further optimism. "China's reserve ratio cut over the weekend indicates upside, but gains will be slow and steady until further clues are revealed about China's growth in March," said Kim Hak-gyun, an analyst at Daewoo Securities. China's central bank cut the amount of cash banks must hold in reserves on Saturday, boosting lending capacity by an estimated 350-400 billion yuan ($55.6-$63.5 billion) in a bid to crank up credit creation as the world's second-biggest economy faces a fifth successive quarter of slowing growth. Greece hopes euro zone finance ministers will sign off on Monday on the 130-billion-euro rescue package funded by the European Union and International Monetary Fund, Greece's second bailout since 2010. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 1.3 percent at 2,023.47 points on Friday. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:32 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,361.23 0.23% 3.190 USD/JPY 79.72 0.14% 0.110 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.000 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,723.19 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE $103.24 0.91% 0.930 DOW JONES 12949.87 0.35% 45.79 ASIA ADRS 130.60 -0.14% -0.18 --------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St ends week higher before Greece decision >Treasuries drop on Greek hopes, before supply >Euro higher as mkt eyes Monday euro zone meeting >Oil mixed but up on week eyeing Iran, Greece ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **HYUNDAI MOTOR CO, KIA MOTORS CORP ** According to local media, U.S. hybrid vehicle technology company Paice and one of its investors, non-profit organisation Abell Foundation, launched a suit in the United States against Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motors Corp for alleged infringements of hybrid technology patents. **CONSTRUCTION FIRMS** A consortium of South Korean builders including Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co Ltd is expected to sign an MOU with Saudi Arabia as early as March for the construction of 10,000 housing units, a test-bed for a larger 500,000 unit project worth some $66.7 billion, media reports said. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)