SEOUL Feb 20 Seoul shares opened higher on Monday, tracking global stocks with sentiment enjoying a further boost from Chinese easing measures and hopes that Greece will finally receive its long-awaited rescue package.

Early gains were led by crude oil refiners as SK Innovation , which rose 2.68 percent while S-Oil climbed 2.69 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.97 percent at 2,043.13 points as of 0002 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)