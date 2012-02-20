* Institutions sell, secure margins to wipe early gains * Metal, mineral suppliers cheer demand seen from China easing * Refiners up as Brent crude futures hit eight-month high By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Feb 20 Seoul shares gradually pulled back to close nearly steady on Monday after making sizable headway earlier in the session to touch a six-month intraday high, dragged down by profit-taking as institutional selling gathered pace in late trade. "News of China's policy easing measures provided strong early support, but momentum gradually stalled due to doubts about cues beyond a second round of liquidity injections by the European Central Bank and concerns about the weakening yen against the local currency," said Park So-yeon, an analyst at Korea Investment & Securities. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) crawled up 0.07 percent to close at 2,024.90 points, after soaring to a fresh six-month high just shy of the 2,050 mark earlier in the session. Euro zone finance ministers are expected to approve a second bailout for Greece on Monday, but it looks to have little impact on a market that has already priced in the long-anticipated move. Institutional investors dumped shares for a fourth-straight session, offloading a net 263.2 billion won ($233.8 million) worth, while foreign investors pressed on with their strong buying trend to snap up a net 163.8 billion won worth of shares. Materials and resource sectors rallied after China's central bank cut the ratio of cash reserves banks must hold on Saturday, boosting lending capacity by an estimated 350-400 billion yuan in a bid to stimulate the world's second-biggest economy with a voracious appetite for resources. "The credit boost from China's reserve ratio cut means more money poured into new infrastructure and capital investments, lifting prices and demand for raw materials," said Ham Sung-sik, an analyst at Daishin Securities. Hyundai Steel rose 2.75 percent while Korea Zinc gained 3.84 percent to help the KOSPI Iron & Metal Products subindex climb 1.77 percent. Crude oil refiners and petrochemical shares were lifted as investors eyed higher margins on oil products following Brent crude futures soaring to an eight-month high above $121 a barrel after Iran halted oil exports to Britain and France. SK Innovation, the parent of South Korea's largest refiner, rose 1.07 percent while chemical-maker LG Chem shares climbed 2.31 percent. Defense-related shares soared after North Korea ratcheted up tensions on the Korean peninsula by threatening retaliation against a U.S-South Korean naval exercise which began on Monday, with ammunition manufacturer Poongsan Corp jumping 5.17 percent while Victek shares rose 4.44 percent. Shares in screenmakers Samsung SDI and LG Display fell 1.74 percent and 1.2 percent respectively after Samsung Electronics announced it would spin off its loss-making LCD unit into a new subsidiary. Although momentum remains on the upside, analysts see the possibility of sharp corrections ahead with a string of bond auctions in Europe adding to a mood of caution. "The KOSPI is attempting to establish an eight-week rally, and with such a streak having occurred only once since 2008, technical resistance will be very strong," said Kim Hyung-ryul, an analyst at Kyobo Securities. With an offshore liquidity-fuelled rally set to be extended as the European Central Bank opens the floodgate with a second round of cheap loan injections, Kim said investors could play off short-term adjustments to load up on large-cap shares that has been the focus of foreign buying. 723.8 million shares exchanged hands on the main bourse in a busy session, with gaining shares outnumbering losers 466 to 374. The KOSPI 200 index inched up 0.05 percent while the junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ eked out 0.04 percent in gains. Move on day +0.07 percent 12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr +10.9 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 198 ($1 = 1125.550 Korean Won) (Additional reporting by Seongwon Chang; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)