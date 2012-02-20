SEOUL, Feb 21 Seoul shares were seen making cautious gains on Tuesday, tracking gains in Europe as a liquidity-inspired rally looks to get going again with Greece's bailout inching ever closer. "Rising oil prices and a weak yen have presented themselves as possible roadblocks to momentum, but it would take a significant spike to completely stifle this liquidity run," said Kim Seung-han, an analyst at HI Investment & Securities. "The foreign capital pullout from the sovereign crisis last August has returned to full amount thanks to the strong run of offshore buying so there may be overheating in foreign investor-preferred large-cap issues, and we recommend rotating into smaller cap shares," he said. Euro zone finance ministers inched towards approving a second bailout for debt-laden Greece on Monday that would resolve Athens' immediate repayment needs and draw a line under months of uncertainty that has shaken the currency bloc. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.07 percent at 2,024.90 points on Monday. ----------------MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 22:21 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,361.23 0.23% 3.190 USD/JPY 79.65 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.000 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,733.52 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE $104.91 1.62% 1.680 DOW JONES 12949.87 -- -- ASIA ADRS 130.60 -0.14% -0.18 --------------------------------------------------------------- >U.S STOCK MARKETS CLOSED FOR A PUBLIC HOLIDAY >Bonds slip as Greece prospects damp safety bid >Euro rises with Greek deal expected but sentiments >Oil rises to 8-month high on Iran, China moves ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **DOOSAN HEAVY INDUSTRIES & CONSTRUCTION CO LTD ** According to local media reports, Doosan Heavy Industries has won a 1.5 trillion won ($1.3 billion) deal to provide five boiler units to India for its thermal power plant project. **SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD ** South Korea's Samsung Electronics, the world's biggest maker of televisions, is shifting its focus towards new generation OLED display technology, and said it will spin off its loss-making LCD flat-screen business into an affiliate. **HYUNDAI MOBIS CO LTD ** Hyundai Mobis, an affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group, said on Monday that it has not considered acquiring South Korea's Tong Yang Life Insurance Co Ltd . ($1 = 1123.425 Korean Won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by David Chance)