* Airline shares tumble on rising fuel costs

* Samsung Elec touches another all-time high after LCD spin-off

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, Feb 21 Seoul shares dipped on Tuesday after drifting in a narrow range for much of the session, with investors seen holding their bets while waiting for the euro zone to finalise a second rescue package for Greece.

"Greek worries have more or less faded from a fundamental perspective, but provided enough pretext to trigger a correction which was further amplified by the oil price spike," said Kim Se-joong, a senior analyst at Shinyoung Securities.

Euro zone finance ministers are on the verge of approving a 130-billion euro Greek bailout after crunch talks on Monday, but stock market players have remained on pause, seeking more clarity as they wait for pen to be put on paper for the deal.

"I wouldn't say we've entered an extended period of adjustments. Liquidity-centered rallies have often been highlighted by brief corrections followed by sharp rebounds," Kim added.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.6 percent at 2,012.77 points as of 0225 GMT.

Foreign buying eased, with offshore investors purchasing a net 55.1 billion won ($49.1 million) worth of shares. Institutional investors dumped a net 154.4 billion won worth, poised for a fifth-straight selling session.

Airline shares plummeted as oil prices climbed to their highest level in six months after Iran cut off oil exports to Britain and France, while developments in the world's two largest oil consumers, the United States and China, indicated a stronger demand outlook.

Korean Air, South Korea's flagship cargo and passenger carrier, saw its shares tumble 6.54 percent while rivals Asiana Airlines fell 4 percent.

Daewoo Shipbuilding declined 3.92 percent while Samsung Heavy Industries stumbled 4.52 percent.

Samsung Electronics bucked the market trend, up 0.85 percent at 1,185,000 won after easing back from a fresh all-time record high of 1,198,000 won earlier in the session.

On Monday, Samsung said it would spin off its loss-making LCD flat screen unit into a separate affiliate and shift its focus towards new generation OLED display technology.

Shares in Taihan Electric Wire soared 5.99 percent, poised for a third straight winning session and up nearly 14 percent since February 7, when the cash-strapped firm successfully secured a 430 billion won syndicated loan package. ($1 = 1123.425 Korean Won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)