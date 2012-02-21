* Airline shares tumble on rising fuel costs
* Samsung Elec touches another all-time high after LCD
spin-off
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Feb 21 Seoul shares dipped on
Tuesday after drifting in a narrow range for much of the
session, with investors seen holding their bets while waiting
for the euro zone to finalise a second rescue package for
Greece.
"Greek worries have more or less faded from a fundamental
perspective, but provided enough pretext to trigger a correction
which was further amplified by the oil price spike," said Kim
Se-joong, a senior analyst at Shinyoung Securities.
Euro zone finance ministers are on the verge of approving a
130-billion euro Greek bailout after crunch talks on Monday, but
stock market players have remained on pause, seeking more
clarity as they wait for pen to be put on paper for the
deal.
"I wouldn't say we've entered an extended period of
adjustments. Liquidity-centered rallies have often been
highlighted by brief corrections followed by sharp rebounds,"
Kim added.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.6 percent at 2,012.77 points as of 0225 GMT.
Foreign buying eased, with offshore investors purchasing a
net 55.1 billion won ($49.1 million) worth of shares.
Institutional investors dumped a net 154.4 billion won worth,
poised for a fifth-straight selling session.
Airline shares plummeted as oil prices climbed to their
highest level in six months after Iran cut off oil exports to
Britain and France, while developments in the world's two
largest oil consumers, the United States and China, indicated a
stronger demand outlook.
Korean Air, South Korea's flagship cargo and
passenger carrier, saw its shares tumble 6.54 percent while
rivals Asiana Airlines fell 4 percent.
Daewoo Shipbuilding declined 3.92 percent while
Samsung Heavy Industries stumbled 4.52 percent.
Samsung Electronics bucked the market trend, up
0.85 percent at 1,185,000 won after easing back from a fresh
all-time record high of 1,198,000 won earlier in the session.
On Monday, Samsung said it would spin off its loss-making
LCD flat screen unit into a separate affiliate and shift its
focus towards new generation OLED display
technology.
Shares in Taihan Electric Wire soared 5.99
percent, poised for a third straight winning session and up
nearly 14 percent since February 7, when the cash-strapped firm
successfully secured a 430 billion won syndicated loan package.
($1 = 1123.425 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)