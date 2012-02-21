BRIEF-Real Estate Asset Management purchases land in UK for 5 mln dinars
* Purchases land for real estate development in UK for 5 million dinars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL Feb 21 Seoul shares closed nearly steady after a rocky trading session on Tuesday, trimming losses late in the session after Greece clinched a long-awaited debt deal, but pressured by soaring oil prices.
Falls were led by shipbuilders, with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering shedding 2.67 percent while Samsung Heavy Industries declined 2.79 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) inched 0.03 percent lower to close at 2,024.24 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* Purchases land for real estate development in UK for 5 million dinars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DOHA, June 11 Qatar's official overseer of charities denied on Sunday that philanthropic groups in the country backed terrorism, days after U.S. President Donald Trump backed a move by some Arab states to pressure Doha over alleged militant financing.