SEOUL Feb 21 Seoul shares closed nearly steady after a rocky trading session on Tuesday, trimming losses late in the session after Greece clinched a long-awaited debt deal, but pressured by soaring oil prices.

Falls were led by shipbuilders, with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering shedding 2.67 percent while Samsung Heavy Industries declined 2.79 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) inched 0.03 percent lower to close at 2,024.24 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)