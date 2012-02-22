SEOUL Feb 22 Seoul's benchmark KOSPI index edged up on Wednesday after drifting slightly lower for much of the session, helped by strong gains in telecommunications issues.

LG UPlus, South Korea's third-largest mobile service provider, saw its shares jump 8.38 percent after analysts said the company was on track to meet its target of 4 million subscribers for its 4G data network.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.22 percent to close at 2,028.65 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)