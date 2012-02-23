SEOUL Feb 24 South Korean shares looked
set to bounce back on Friday after gains on Wall Street
overnight, as positive job and housing data lifted investor
sentiment.
The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless
benefits last week held at the lowest level since the early days
of the 2007-2009 recession, while U.S. home prices rose 0.7
percent in December from November.
"Recent sharp rises in share prices had increased the desire
for profit-taking, which pulled down shares yesterday. But
shares will rebound today as two important U.S. economic
indicators have reinforced the view that the market is getting
better," said Lee Seon-yeob, an analyst at Shinhan Investment
Corp.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
1.03 percent to end the session at 2,007.80 points on Thursday
after posting a 6-1/2 month closing high in the previous
session.
----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:22GM--------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,363.46 0.43% 5.800
USD/JPY 79.92 -0.09% -0.070
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.997 -- -0.005
SPOT GOLD $1,778.90 -0.05% -0.890
US CRUDE $107.83 1.46% 1.550
DOW JONES 12984.69 0.36% 46.02
ASIA ADRS 130.18 -0.05% -0.06
-------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St rises, nearing 4-year highs
>Strong seven-year auction lifts bond prices
>Euro jumps vs dollar and yen, but may top soon
>Brent crude hits record high in euros
STOCKS TO WATCH
HYUNDAI MOTOR
Hyundai Motor's labour union urged the company to turn
contract workers into regular ones following Thursday's court
ruling in favor of a former in-house subcontracted worker at
Hyundai Motor, according to media reports and the union.
HI-MART
Tesco Plc, the world's third-biggest retailer, may
bid for a controlling stake valued at about $900 million in
South Korean electronics retailer Hi-Mart Co Ltd two sources
with knowledge of the matter said, as the British grocer eyes
growth markets to offset challenging times at home.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin)