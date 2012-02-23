SEOUL Feb 24 South Korean shares looked set to bounce back on Friday after gains on Wall Street overnight, as positive job and housing data lifted investor sentiment.

The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits last week held at the lowest level since the early days of the 2007-2009 recession, while U.S. home prices rose 0.7 percent in December from November.

"Recent sharp rises in share prices had increased the desire for profit-taking, which pulled down shares yesterday. But shares will rebound today as two important U.S. economic indicators have reinforced the view that the market is getting better," said Lee Seon-yeob, an analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1.03 percent to end the session at 2,007.80 points on Thursday after posting a 6-1/2 month closing high in the previous session. ----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:22GM--------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,363.46 0.43% 5.800 USD/JPY 79.92 -0.09% -0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.997 -- -0.005 SPOT GOLD $1,778.90 -0.05% -0.890 US CRUDE $107.83 1.46% 1.550 DOW JONES 12984.69 0.36% 46.02 ASIA ADRS 130.18 -0.05% -0.06 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St rises, nearing 4-year highs >Strong seven-year auction lifts bond prices >Euro jumps vs dollar and yen, but may top soon >Brent crude hits record high in euros

STOCKS TO WATCH

HYUNDAI MOTOR

Hyundai Motor's labour union urged the company to turn contract workers into regular ones following Thursday's court ruling in favor of a former in-house subcontracted worker at Hyundai Motor, according to media reports and the union.

HI-MART

Tesco Plc, the world's third-biggest retailer, may bid for a controlling stake valued at about $900 million in South Korean electronics retailer Hi-Mart Co Ltd two sources with knowledge of the matter said, as the British grocer eyes growth markets to offset challenging times at home. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin)