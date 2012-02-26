SEOUL, Feb 27 Seoul shares are seen
drifting in a narrow range on Monday, reflecting sputtering
momentum in global equities as rising oil prices threaten a
fragile economic recovery, but the market could find support
from euro zone efforts to bolster bailout capacity.
"The start of Greece's debt swap procedures were a good
sign, but reduced worries of financial contagion in the euro
zone have long been priced into the market. Investors have
exhausted momentum to extend the strong bullish run, and are
instead eyeing a slow, steady climb," said Kwak Jung-bo, an
analyst at Samsung Securities.
Oil rose to a 10-month high above $125 a barrel on Friday,
threatening to jam the slow-turning cogs of an economic recovery
in the West, and the global economy is growing far more slowly
compared to this point of time last year, while crude prices are
just as high.
Greece formally launched a bond swap offer to private
holders of its bonds on Friday, setting in motion the
largest-ever sovereign debt restructuring in the hope of getting
its messy finances back on track.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.6 percent at 2,019.89 points on Friday, but posted its
first weekly loss in eight weeks.
-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:19 GMT-------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,365.74 0.17% 2.280
USD/JPY 81.33 0.09% 0.070
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.977 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,780.74 0.00% 0.000
US CRUDE $109.77 1.80% 1.940
DOW JONES 12982.95 -0.01% -1.74
ASIA ADRS 131.11 0.71% 0.93
---------------------------------------------------------------
>S&P 500 posts highest close in nearly four years
>Greece launches long-awaited debt swap offer
>Euro hits 10-wk high vs dollar, upturn seen intact
>US crude has best week in 2 months; copper up too
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO LTD **
Samsung Heavy Industries said on Friday that it
received 1.24 trillion won ($1.1 billion) worth of orders to
build two drill ships for an unidentified buyer.
**HIMART CO LTD **
According to local media, South Korean electronics retailer
Hi-Mart is being investigated by prosecutors over
allegations of embezzlement involving company executives.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)