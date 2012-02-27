* Auto, tech exporters lead slide
* Refiners, petrochem firms tumble on oil price surge
* Hi-mart, Eugene Corp plummet 15 pct on fraud probe
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Feb 27 South Korea's benchmark
KOSPI index fell below 2,000 points on Monday as exporters
lagged, squeezed by rising oil prices and expectations of
stronger competition from Japan with a weaker yen.
"Although a sobering reminder of the euro zone's festering
debt problem during the G-20 meet was a source of worry, the
weak yen was the main source of pressure on the market,
compounded by high oil prices," said Oh on-su, an analyst at
Hyundai Securities.
The G-20 told Europe it must bolster its own firewall before
the rest of the world can make further commitments to aid the
debt-embattled region, piling pressure on Germany which remains
coy on supporting a larger European bailout fund.
The yen slid to a nine-month low against the dollar
on Monday, extending its steady fall since a surprise stimulus
measure by the Bank of Japan earlier this month and supporting
Japanese exporters on the Nikkei while South Korean
peers underperformed.
Auto and technology issues declined sharply. Hyundai Motor
, South Korea's largest automaker, fell 3 percent
while Hynix Semiconductor, the world's
second-largest chipmaker, dipped 3.12 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
1.42 percent lower at 1,991.16 points.
Foreign investors turned sellers, offloading a net 39.3
billion won ($34.9 million) worth of shares while institutions
dumped shares for a ninth straight session, disposing of a net
200.6 billion won worth.
Crude oil refiners and petrochemical firms were battered as
rising oil prices, with Brent crude sitting above a 10-month
high at $125 a barrel, threatened to cut deeper into their
eroding margins. S-Oil, South Korea's third-largest
oil refiner, tumbled 4.92 percent while LG Chem, the
country's largest chemical maker, shed 4.07 percent.
"Oil prices have risen too fast for refiners and chemical
companies to place the additional cost burden on consumers,
raising concerns of a reduced margin spread," said Sohn
Young-joo, an analyst at Kyobo Securities.
Shares in Hi-mart Co Ltd, South Korea's largest
electronics retailer, and its majority stakeholder Eugene Corp
, both plummeted by the daily limit of 15 percent on
reports that Hi-mart executives were being probed by prosecutors
for possible embezzlement charges.
Trading was relatively light with 629 million shares
exchanging hands on the main bourse and declining shares
outnumbering winners 570 to 275.
The KOSPI 200 index fell 1.47 percent while the
junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ index shed 1.07 percent.
Move on day -1.42 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +9.06 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1125.500 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)