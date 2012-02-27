SEOUL, Feb 28 Seoul shares are set for a limited rebound on Tuesday, poised to climb back above the 2,000 point level after oil prices retreated and the yen recovered from multi-month lows, easing pressure on underperforming exporters. "Expensive oil and an the cheap yen triggered a heavier decline in Seoul shares compared to Asian peers on Monday, but with pressure from both easing, we are looking at a modest turnaround. However it may be limited by S&P's downgrade of Greece's credit rating," said Lee Young-gon, an analyst at Hana-Daetoo Securities. The yen rebounded from multi-month lows against the dollar and euro on Monday, which will ease concerns about South Korean exporters facing tougher competition from their Japanese counterparts. Oil prices pulled back on Monday after a string of higher settlements. Sentiment may be tested after Standard & Poor's on Monday cut Greece's long-term ratings to 'selective default,' the second ratings agency to proceed with a widely expected downgrade after the country announced a bond swap plan to lighten its debt burden. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed 1.42 percent lower to close at 1,991.16 points on Monday. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:20 GMT------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,367.59 0.14% 1.850 USD/JPY 80.57 -0.02% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.926 -- -0.052 SPOT GOLD $1,766.10 -0.02% -0.390 US CRUDE $107.89 -1.71% -1.890 DOW JONES 12981.51 -0.01% -1.44 ASIA ADRS 130.54 -0.43% -0.57 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Falling oil lifts Wall St to highest since 2008 >Bonds up on oil, Europe, month-end buying >Yen off 9-month low vs dollar; euro eases >Oil falls after recent jump, supply woes support ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **CHIPMAKERS** Semiconductor giants such as Samsung Electronics and Hynix Semiconductor Inc may move after Japanese competitor Elpida Memory Inc filed for protection from creditors on Monday with $5.6 billion in debt, the biggest bankruptcy filing by a Japanese manufacturer. **SK INNOVATION CO LTD ** SK Innovation said after the market close on Monday that it has decided to stop looking into a takeover of U.S. oil and gas company Chaparral Energy Inc. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)