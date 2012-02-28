* Chipmakers soar on Elpida bankruptcy filing
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Feb 28 South Korea's benchmark
KOSPI index posted a gain on Tuesday but was trapped in a narrow
range, with large-cap chipmakers providing upward momentum but
high oil prices and a weak yen denting buying appetite.
"High oil prices are starting to have a broader impact on
the market overall, and shares will likely be caught in limbo
this week," said Bae Sung-yung, an analyst at Hyundai
Securities.
Brent crude futures slipped below $124 on Tuesday to
snap a recent surge, but have still risen more than 11 percent
this month, prompting the International Monetary Fund to flag
oil prices as a rising threat to the global
economy.
Chip heavyweights rallied after Japanese rival and the
world's third largest memory-chip maker Elpida Memory Inc
filed for bankruptcy protection, succumbing to mounting
debt and increased competition in a sluggish
market.
Hynix Semiconductor, the world's second-largest
memory chip maker, saw its shares jump 6.8 percent, while market
leader Samsung Electronics rose 1.2 percent.
"Although this doesn't necessarily mean Elpida will
disappear, one can quickly fall behind in the memory chip
business if large investments aren't made at the right time,
which will be very difficult for Elpida under court management,"
said Kim Young-chan, an analyst at Shinhan Investment &
Securities.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
0.63 percent to close at 2,003.69 points.
Offshore investors were net sellers for a second straight
session, dumping a net 104.7 billion won ($92.7 million) worth
of shares, but institutions turned buyers, gobbling up a net
225.5 billion won worth to snap a nine-day selling streak.
Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering soared
6.71 percent after announcing on Tuesday that its consortium
with Technip had won a $560 million deal to build an
offshore oil platform in Denmark.
The yen recovered from a nine month low on Tuesday
but traders predicted the currency would remain relatively weak,
putting pressure on South Korean exporters, notably carmakers,
with the KRX automobile sub-index declining 5 percent
over the past four sessions.
Shares in Hi-mart and Eugene Corp
plummeted for a second straight day after Eugene Corp said a
planned $778 million sale of a majority stake in Hi-mart had
been delayed due to senior executives of the electronics
retailer facing an embezzlement probe.
The benchmark index has gained 9.7 percent since the turn of
the year helped by the European Central Bank's liquidity
operations, and investors will be keeping a close eye on a
much-anticipated, second round of liquidity injections from the
ECB due on Wednesday.
But analysts said the market was poised for a series of
corrections at its present level.
"The underlying base momentum is still there, but high oil
prices and a series of debt rollovers in financially vulnerable
euro zone countries may trigger a few pullbacks," said Kang
Hyun-ki, an analyst at Solomon Investment & Securities.
599.3 million shares exchanged hands on the main bourse with
decliners outnumbering winners 450 to 383.
The KOSPI 200 index climbed 0.82 percent while the
junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ index edged 0.37 percent
higher.
Move on day +0.63 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +9.74 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1129.125 Korean Won)
