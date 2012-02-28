SEOUL Feb 29 Seoul shares are set for
modest gains on Wednesday, with support likely to be found from
better-than-expected domestic output data and strong U.S.
consumer confidence figures that lifted Wall Street overnight.
"The market looks to extend gains tracking strength in Wall
Street, but rises are seen to be limited with South Korean
shares viewed as being more oil-sensitive and crude prices still
at an uncomfortable level," said Bae Sung-young, an analyst at
Hyundai Securities.
South Korea's industrial output posted a surprise surge in
January from December despite weak export figures reported
earlier, government data showed on Wednesday, easing concerns
about a sharp slowing in the economy.
Strong U.S. consumer confidence helped extend Wall Street's
rally on Tuesday, with the Dow closing above 13,000 for the
first time since May 2008.
Investors will also be keeping a close eye on uptake of the
European Central Bank's second round of cheap loan injections,
and although analysts say the event has been largely priced in,
bigger-than-expected demand may help shore up market confidence.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
0.63 percent to close at 2,003.69 points on Tuesday.
-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:32 GMT------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,372.18 0.34% 4.590
USD/JPY 80.45 -0% 0.000
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.941 -- 0.016
SPOT GOLD $1,781.65 -0.13% -2.340
US CRUDE $106.55 -1.85% -2.010
DOW JONES 13005.12 0.18% 23.61
ASIA ADRS 132.32 1.36% 1.78
------------------------------------------------------------
>Dow, S&P hit milestones on confidence, lower oil
>US Treasuries steady ahead of Bernanke testimony
>Euro gains, focus squarely on ECB cash infusion
>Oil drops again amid fears of slowing demand
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS, LG DISPLAY **
Apple Inc is hosting a media event next Wednesday,
where it is expected to unveil a faster, better-equipped version
of its popular iPad tablet. LG Display and Samsung Electronics
are major suppliers of Apple product components while the latter
is also a competitor in the tablet market.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)