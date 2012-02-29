SEOUL Feb 29 Seoul shares opened higher
on Wednesday, supported by better-than-expected factory output
data and overnight gains on Wall Street.
Shipbuilders led early gains, as Daewoo Shipbuilding &
Marine Engineering climbed 2.63 percent while STX
Offshore & Shipbuilding rose 1.76 percent.
Data showed on Wednesday that South Korea's industrial
output posted a surprise surge in January from December, easing
concerns about a sharp slowdown in the economy.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.77 percent at 2,019.08 points as of 0005 GMT.
