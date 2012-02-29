* Shipbuilders rally on order hopes
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Feb 29 South Korea's benchmark
index rose to its highest close in seven months on Wednesday,
tracking overnight gains in Wall Street as large caps rallied
across the board, with sentiment supported by a
better-than-expected factory output data.
"Foreign investors have returned to risk-on mode, which
looks to be further boosted by the European Central Bank's
second round of liquidity injections. Large-caps look set to
benefit most, being a popular choice for offshore investors,"
said Ham Sung-sik, an analyst at Daishin Securities.
South Korea's industrial output posted a surprise surge in
January from December, data showed Wednesday, easing concerns
about a sharp slowdown in the economy.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
climbed 1.33 percent to 2,030.25 points, its highest closing
level since Aug 3, 2011 and gained 3.8 percent for February.
After two days of selling, foreign investors returned with a
bang on Wednesday, gobbling up a net 520 billion won
($462,427,745.665) worth of shares, the largest single-day net
purchase in nearly a month, while institutions picked up a net
172.9 billion won worth.
Shipbuilders led a large-cap rally on reports of large
orders, with the KRX shipbuilding sub-index setting a
four-day winning streak over which it gained 8.7 percent.
Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering was up
5.12 percent on media reports it won a contract worth up to $2.5
billion for a floating production unit from Inpex Corp.
Hyundai Heavy Industries rose 1.95 percent after
saying its consortium with IPR-Suez Group and France's Sidem was
selected as the preferred bidder for a project in
Kuwait.
Chipmakers extended gains in the aftermath of Japanese rival
Elpida Memory Inc's bankruptcy filing. Samsung
Electronics rose 1.77 percent to an all-time closing
high of 1,206,000 won, while Hynix Semiconductor
gained 1.17 percent to post a nine-month closing peak.
SK Telecom, Hynix's majority shareholder, also
outperformed sector peers to gain 1.75 percent.
Auto shares roared to a comeback after a four-day slide.
Hyundai Motor climbed 3.6 percent, while Ssangyong
Motor rallied 4.39 percent after announcing a $263
million investment plan.
The markets will be keeping a close eye on the European
Central Bank's second round of liquidity injections, which is
expected to pump half a trillion euros into the euro zone
banking system.
"The massive liquidity operation could provide enough
firepower to help shares top the 2,100 level, especially now
that institutions have reverted to buyers after a long bout of
selling, with fund redemptions seen on the decline," said Ham.
554.9 million shares exchanged hands in a relatively subdued
trading session. Winning shares outnumbered decliners 538 to
285.
The KOSPI 200 index rose 1.4 percent while the
junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ edged 0.36 percent higher.
Move on day +1.33 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +11.2 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1124.500 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)