* KOSPI notches up three-day rally
* STX firms advance on eased liquidity worries
* Automakers extend rally on robust monthly sales
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, March 2 Seoul shares edged up on
Friday to set a three-day rally, closing at a fresh seven-month
closing high backed by bullish sentiment from the European
Central Bank's second round of liquidity injections and positive
U.S. jobs data.
"The market is going through another period of respite, on a
slow yet steady trend of stable gains similar to the recent
pattern seen among global peers," said Lee Young-gon, an analyst
at Hana-Daetoo Securities.
Automakers extended gains after reversing a four-day skid on
Tuesday, buoyed by record February U.S auto sales with Hyundai
Motor and Kia Motors emerging as star
performers.
Hyundai Motor rose 1.85 percent after it reported all-time
high U.S. February sales while Kia Motors gained 1.41
percent.
"Auto shares had lagged behind other sectors since the new
year and bargain hunters found a ripe opportunity to buy in
after strong sales were confirmed," said Shin Chung-kwan, an
analyst at KB Investment & Securities.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
0.22 percent to wrap up at 2,034.63 points.
Strong offshore buying propped up the market, as foreign
investors gobbled up a net 375.5 billion won ($335.6 million)
worth of shares.
While new jobless benefit claims fell to a four-year low and
helped Wall Street regain 2008 highs, the market showed a muted
reaction to data showing an unexpected fall in factory output
and flat consumer spending.
STX Pan Ocean jumped 8.96 percent after analysts
pointed at higher shipping rate forecasts and eased concerns of
a liquidity crunch that have surrounded the STX Group since it
put Singapore-listed STX OSV Holdings up for sale in
January as part of fundraising efforts.
"STX Pan Ocean overcame a key hurdle in alleviating its
liquidity crunch, attracting strong bids for its non-convertible
bonds," said Cho Byung-hee, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities.
STX Group affiliated shares rallied across the board, with
STX Offshore & Shipbuilding soaring 4.14 percent
while STX Engine gained 2.85 percent.
The main benchmark index has gained more than 11 percent
this year following the European Central Bank's mega liquidity
operation and resilient U.S. economic data, but analysts say
fundamentals now hold the key for a further push.
"Following its second, and possibly last round of loan
injections, the ECB has all of its cards down on the table. The
liquidity is in place, now the market needs fundamental momentum
triggers in order to invest those funds," KB Investment &
Securities said in a report.
476.6 million shares exchanged hands on the main bourse in a
relatively quiet session, with winning shares outnumbering
decliners 497 to 316.
The KOSPI 200 index inched up 0.12 percent while
the junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ was up 0.31 percent.
Move on day +0.22 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +11.4 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1118.725 Korean Won)
(Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)