SEOUL, Mar 5 Seoul shares are seen trapped
in a narrow range on Monday, after a small pullback on Wall
Street and with traders watching for profit-taking ahead of a
local options expiry.
"The European Central Bank's second round of mass liquidity
pump had the effect of strengthening the (South Korean) won
currency, setting a bullish undertone for risky assets," said
Kim Young-jun, an analyst at SK Securities.
"But the market will be wary of profit taking ahead of
options expiration day this week," he added.
Despite a glut of cash in the financial system after the
ECB's second round of cheap loan injections, the lack of trust
between European banks was highlighted when commercial banks
deposited a record 776.9 billion euros straight back into the
ECB.
And in a question mark over the credibility of the European
Union's new fiscal pact, Spain set itself a softer budget target
for 2012 on Friday than originally agreed under the euro zone's
austerity drive.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
0.2 percent on Friday to close at 2,034.63 points.
---------------MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 22:37 GMT -----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,369.63 -0.32% -4.460
USD/JPY 81.82 0.05% 0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.979 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,711.77 0.00% 0.000
US CRUDE $106.70 -1.97% -2.140
DOW JONES 2977.57 -0.02% -2.73
ASIA ADRS 130.31 -0.81% -1.07
-------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St slips but S&P up for 3rd straight week
>Bonds gain on Fed buys, breaking 3-day fall
>Dollar firms as euro, yen struggle
>Oil falls, posts weekly loss after Saudi supply
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD **
A German court on Friday dismissed two cases brought by Apple
Inc and Samsung Electronics against each
other as part of a global battle for dominance in the market for
smartphones and tablet devices.
**SHIPBUILDERS**
Norway's Statoil is tendering for at least two new
jack-up drilling rigs at up to $500 million each, with the firm
having reserved slots in Samsung Heavy Industries,
Hyundai Heavy Industries, and Daewoo Shipbuilding &
Marine Engineering for when the contracts are
awarded.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)