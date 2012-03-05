* Profit-taking targets tech shares after recent rally

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, March 5 Seoul shares edged lower on Monday, tracking a weak finish in Wall Street peers with investors taking profits from last week's gains and reluctant to make risky bids ahead of expiring options.

"Investors have turned conservative with their bets ahead of options expiry day, with no further signals of improving growth to sustain last week's momentum," said Kim Soo-young, an analyst at KB Investment & Securities.

Nagging euro zone debt worries are back in focus, with the credibility of the European Union's new fiscal pact placed in doubt after Spain set itself a more lenient budget target for 2012 than originally agreed upon under the euro zone's collective austerity plan.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.87 percent to 2,016.98 points as of 0215 GMT.

Foreign investors turned net sellers, dumping a net 49.5 billion won ($44.4 million) worth of shares while institutions look poised to snap a three-day buying streak, offloading a net 74.3 billion won worth.

Investors took profit on tech shares that breached key milestones in recent sessions, with Samsung Electronics down 0.85 percent after touching an all-time record peak last Thursday, while Hynix Semiconductor was 1.31 percent lower after setting a nine-month closing high on Friday.

Nagging worries about oil supply disruptions continued to weigh on crude refiners and petrochemical shares. SK Innovation tumbled 4.03 percent while LG Chem slid 3.96 percent.

Shares in Hi-mart Co, coming off a modest two-day recovery after shedding almost a quarter of its value following news of a prosecutors' investigation targeting senior executives, fell 1.63 percent Monday after local media reported the probe had widened to suppliers.

Auto shares were firmer after South Korean carmakers reported strong February sales last week.

Hyundai Motor Co edged up 0.68 percent while automotive steelmaker Hyundai Hysco rose 2.87 percent.

($1 = 1115.600 Korean Won) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)