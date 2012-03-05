* Profit-taking targets tech shares after recent rally
* Auto issues buck trend on glowing sales reports
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, March 5 Seoul shares edged lower on
Monday, tracking a weak finish in Wall Street peers with
investors taking profits from last week's gains and reluctant to
make risky bids ahead of expiring options.
"Investors have turned conservative with their bets ahead of
options expiry day, with no further signals of improving growth
to sustain last week's momentum," said Kim Soo-young, an analyst
at KB Investment & Securities.
Nagging euro zone debt worries are back in focus, with the
credibility of the European Union's new fiscal pact placed in
doubt after Spain set itself a more lenient budget target for
2012 than originally agreed upon under the euro zone's
collective austerity plan.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
0.87 percent to 2,016.98 points as of 0215 GMT.
Foreign investors turned net sellers, dumping a net 49.5
billion won ($44.4 million) worth of shares while institutions
look poised to snap a three-day buying streak, offloading a net
74.3 billion won worth.
Investors took profit on tech shares that breached key
milestones in recent sessions, with Samsung Electronics
down 0.85 percent after touching an all-time record
peak last Thursday, while Hynix Semiconductor was
1.31 percent lower after setting a nine-month closing high on
Friday.
Nagging worries about oil supply disruptions continued to
weigh on crude refiners and petrochemical shares. SK Innovation
tumbled 4.03 percent while LG Chem slid
3.96 percent.
Shares in Hi-mart Co, coming off a modest
two-day recovery after shedding almost a quarter of its value
following news of a prosecutors' investigation targeting senior
executives, fell 1.63 percent Monday after local media reported
the probe had widened to suppliers.
Auto shares were firmer after South Korean carmakers
reported strong February sales last week.
Hyundai Motor Co edged up 0.68 percent while
automotive steelmaker Hyundai Hysco rose 2.87
percent.
($1 = 1115.600 Korean Won)
(Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)