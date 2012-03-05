SEOUL, March 5 Seoul shares fell on Monday as investors cashed out following last week's gains, with liquidity-driven momentum seen stalling on a lack of indicators pointing to firmer growth and wariness that expiring options may trigger further corrections.

Decliners were led by crude oil refiners and petrochemical shares. SK Innovation fell 2.96 percent while LG Chem tumbled 4.83 percent amid increasing worries of an oil supply crunch as sanctions on Iran begin to bite.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dipped 0.91 percent to close at 2,016.06 points, snapping a three-day winning streak. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)