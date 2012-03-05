SEOUL, March 5 Seoul shares fell on Monday
as investors cashed out following last week's gains, with
liquidity-driven momentum seen stalling on a lack of indicators
pointing to firmer growth and wariness that expiring options may
trigger further corrections.
Decliners were led by crude oil refiners and petrochemical
shares. SK Innovation fell 2.96 percent while LG
Chem tumbled 4.83 percent amid increasing worries of
an oil supply crunch as sanctions on Iran begin to bite.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dipped
0.91 percent to close at 2,016.06 points, snapping a three-day
winning streak.
