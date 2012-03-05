* KOSPI fails to top 2,050 level once again * Oil prices continue to weigh on risk appetite * Profit-seeking in large-caps as foreigners sell * China growth target cut depress cyclical shares By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Mar 5 Seoul shares fell on Monday as investors cashed out following last week's gains, with liquidity-driven momentum seen stalling on the lack of further evidence pointing to firmer growth and wariness that expiring options may trigger further correction. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dipped 0.91 percent to close at 2,016.06 points, pulling back from a seven-month closing high set on Friday and snapping a three-day winning streak. "Institutions have once again viewed a ceiling at the current level and booked profits, while foreign investors turned into net sellers and failed to provide support. Whether or not offshore bids will return to strength as before should depend heavily on oil prices," said Kim Hak-gyun, an analyst at Daewoo Securities. Brent crude prices climbed again on Monday as yet another refiner announced cuts to Iranian imports, raising concerns of a supply crunch as Western nations turn up the heat in its sanctions on Iran. Refiners and petrochemicals shares, battered in recent sessions by surging oil prices, tumbled yet again on Monday as LG Chem, South Korea's largest chemical maker, fell 4.83 percent while SK Innovation, the country's largest crude refiner, shed 2.96 percent. Institutions snapped a three-day buying streak to dump a net 145.6 billion won worth of shares, booking profits at a resistance line near the 2,050 mark. The benchmark index has now formed a double-top pattern after a similar rise in late February failed to top that key chart level and triggered a series of corrections. Large-cap technology shares, popular with offshore investors and standout performers in recent weeks having breached many key milestones, turned lower on profit-taking as foreigners turned into net sellers, dumping a net 58 billion won ($52 million) worth. Samsung Electronics slid for a second straight session after closing at an all-time high on Thursday, drifting 0.68 percent lower, while Hynix Semiconductor shed 1.31 percent to pull back from a nine-month closing high set on Friday. Despite a string of positive U.S. economic data fostering hopes of recovery in the world's largest economy, China's bumpdown of its 2012 growth target to 7.5 percent has raised concerns of weakening global demand, depressing sentiment which is weighing especially on growth-related shares. Shipbuilders lagged, as Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering slid 3.74 percent while Samsung Heavy Industries declined 2.09 percent. The KOSPI 200 index closed 1.01 percent lower while the junior KOSDAQ shed 0.78 percent. About 542.3 million shares exchanged hands on the main bourse in a relatively quiet trading day while declining shares outnumbered winners 530 to 298. Move on day -0.91 percent 12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr +10.4 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1115.600 Korean Won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)