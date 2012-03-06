* Benchmark KOSPI index down 1 percent
* Growth shares fall on lower China growth target
* Options expiry further restrain risky bids
* High oil prices continue to batter refiners
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, March 6 Seoul shares fell on
Tuesday as worries about a slowdown in China bit into
growth-related shares, with the mood already cautious ahead of
expiring options on Thursday, taking the index below 2,000
points for the first time in four sessions.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 1.04 percent at 1,995.01 points as of 0255 GMT.
"Offshore buying remains subdued just as it was (on Monday),
with investors treading water ahead of options expiry. China's
downgraded growth target also added weight to widen the scale of
correction," said Yoo Su-min, an analyst at Hyundai Securities.
Offshore investors were in risk-averse for the
second-straight day, selling a net 145.2 billion won ($129.8
million) worth of shares.
China cut its 2012 growth target to an eight-year low of 7.5
percent on Monday, sparking worries of weakened demand and
battering growth-related shares as investors cashed out on
recent gains.
China is the largest consumer of raw resources in the world,
and the news weighed heaviest on materials shares, which tracked
sharp declines in global peers and tumbling commodity prices.
Shares in POSCO, the world's third-largest
steelmaker, fell 2.49 percent while metal producer Korea Zinc
fell 2.39 percent.
Shipbuilders tumbled, Hyundai Heavy Industries
falling 2.95 percent while Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine
Engineering lost 3.6 percent.
High oil prices still threaten to stall the global economic
engine. Brent crude rose again despite an eased demand outlook
from China, as concerns of a supply crunch were intensified by
the West's tightening sanctions on Iran.
SK Innovation, South Korea's largest crude oil
refiner, fell 3.05 percent while S-Oil, the
country's third largest refiner, shed 2 percent.
Ample liquidity has eased fears of a global financial crisis
and has helped the KOSPI index rally almost 10 percent this
year.
($1 = 1118.550 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)