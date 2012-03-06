* KOSPI off 0.78 pct, claws back to regain 2,000 level * China growth target again hits growth-related shares * Foreign investors record 7-week high daily selloff By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, March 6 Seoul shares fell again on Tuesday as continuing worries about growth in China and Europe dampened the mood of a market already cautious ahead of expiring options on Thursday. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended off 0.78 percent but managed to close just above 2,000 points, a key level it fell below during the day. Tuesday's nadir was 1,988.36. On Monday, the KOSPI lost 0.91 percent after China set a 2012 growth target of only 7.5 percent. Before the Seoul market opened Tuesday, manufacturing data from some euro zone countries showed that Europe's economic problems remain daunting. "Growth expectations from China was an important and tireless base of momentum in the stock market during the last few weeks, and investors felt uneasy as it faded from the picture following the downgrade and promptly cashed out," said Cho Byung-hyun, an analyst at Tong Yang Securities. "But there definitely isn't a fire sale going on by any means. Instead, uncertainty is being reflected through choppy trade and thin volume," he said. "Investors are simply biding their time until further signals of recovery in the U.S. economy or the euro zone debt situation provides fresh momentum." Trading remained subdued compared with the busy February. On Tuesday, 549.2 million shares changed hands. Foreign investors, in a "risk-off" mode, dumped a net 234 billion Korean won ($209.2 million) worth of shares, the largest single-day selling session by offshore players since December. Institutional investors disposed a net 110.7 billion won worth. Resource and material shares were battered after news came of the lowest growth target in eight years for China, the world's largest consumer of industrial commodities. On Tuesday, shares in POSCO, the world's third-largest steelmaker, fell 3.08 percent while metal refiner Korea Zinc shed 2.03 percent. Other growth-related shares fell across the board, led by shipbuilders as Hyundai Heavy Industries lost 3.1 percent while STX Offshore & Shipbuilding slid 3.7 percent. Bucking the trend of broad declines in the construction sector, Daewoo Engineering & Construction wrapped up Tuesday's session with a 0.96 percent gain , reversing earlier losses after the company said it won two orders for a combined $460 million. Although oil prices reversed earlier gains to slip back on demand worries from a slowing Chinese economy, losses were capped by risks of a supply crunch from Iran, which looks to steadily underpin prices amid the tightening embargo and unresolved tensions with the West. The European Central Bank is likely to signal on Thursday that it has done all it intends to do to wrestle the euro zone crisis after cutting interest rates and flooding the market with cash in recent months, leaving the rest of the fight to the hands of individual governments. The KOSPI 200 index closed down 0.72 percent while the junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell 1.13 percent. Move on day -0.91 percent 12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr +10.4 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1118.550 Korean Won) (Editing by Richard Borsuk)