SEOUL, March 7 Seoul shares are seen lower
and extending losses to a third consecutive session, tracking
losses in global peers as fears of a disorderly default
resurfaced in Greece, while nagging concerns of a sluggish
global economy continue to bite.
"The stock markets were hit pretty hard by worries in
Greece, and although (South Korean) shares are seen to follow in
the same direction today, fundamentals haven't really changed
that much in essence," said Kwak Jung-bo, an analyst at Samsung
Securities.
"A third straight day of falls may open the door to a
technical rebound," Kwak said.
Athens on Tuesday sought to secure a bond swap to cut its
mountainous debt, while the main bondholders group warned of the
damage a disorderly default would cause.
The Dow dropped more than 200 points on Tuesday, handing
Wall Street its worst day in three months
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
0.78 percent to close at 2,000.36 points on Monday on worries of
slowing growth in China and Europe.
-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:14 GMT-------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,343.36 -1.54% -20.970
USD/JPY 80.89 0.02% 0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.950 -- -0.057
SPOT GOLD $1,673.69 -0.01% -0.250
US CRUDE $104.96 -1.65% -1.760
DOW JONES 12759.15 -1.57% -203.66
ASIA ADRS 125.57 -2.30% -2.95
---------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St posts first big loss of 2012
>Prices rise on Greece, global growth concerns
>Aussie plunge on worry over Greek bailout
>Oil falls on Iran talks, economy worries
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO LTD **
Brazil's Estaleiro Alantico Sul, the leading shipbuilder in
South America, has reportedly chosen Samsung Heavy Industries Co
Ltd to manage its operations, according to a local
media report citing industry sources.
**SSANGYONG MOTOR CO **
According to media reports, Ssangyong Motor Co is
planning to build a $300 million production facility in Brazil
by 2014.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Paul Tait)