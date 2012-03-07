SEOUL Mar 7 Seoul shares dropped at the open on Wednesday, poised to set a third-straight losing session as concerns over Greek debt default resurfaced uncertainty on China and Europe's economic outlook weighed on global shares.

Early decliners were led by shipbuilders, as Hyundai Heavy Industries fell 2.89 percent and STX Offshore & Shipbuilding tumbled 3.85 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1.48 percent at 1,970.77 points as of 0001 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by David Chance)