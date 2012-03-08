SEOUL Mar 8 Seoul shares were steady on Thursday at the opening bell, with the market seen weighed by sell-offs on expiring options and futures contracts despite advances in global stocks following positive U.S. jobs data and optimism on the Greek debt deal.

Early movers included Korea Exchange Bank, which climbed 3.21 percent after majority stakeholder Hana Financial Group said it planned to purchase up to 200 billion won ($178.13 million) of additional shares on the open market.

LG Electronics was up 1.95 percent, outpacing peers once more following Wednesday's rally on improved first quarter outlook by investors.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.01 percent at 1,982.35 points as of 0005 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by David Chance)