SEOUL Mar 8 South Korea's benchmark stock index rose on Thursday to snap a three-day losing streak and closed above the key 2,000 points, helped by easing worries of a Greek debt default and as selling volume related to derivatives expiry was lighter than some had feared.

Financials led the market higher. Shares in Hana Financial Group soared 3.8 percent while Woori Finance Holdings rose 3.5 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 0.94 percent to close at 2,000.76 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Miyoung Kim)