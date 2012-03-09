SEOUL, March 9 Seoul shares recovered for a second straight session on Friday, tracking a rally in global peers after Greece moved one step closer to securing a crucial bailout package and as investors relished the prospect of further easing in China.

Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics, which alone accounts for ten percent of the KOSPI's total market capitalization, soared 4.24 percent to set a fresh all-time closing high of 1.23 million won ($1,099.84) on rosy first quarter expectations.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.88 percent to close at 2,018.30 points, but still posted a weekly loss of 0.8 percent. ($1 = 1118.350 Korean Won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by David Chance)