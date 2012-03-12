SEOUL Mar 12 South Korea's benchmark
KOSPI index edged lower on Monday with bullish sentiment on
positive U.S. jobs data taking second place as investors took a
wait-and-see approach ahead of Tuesday's Federal Open Market
Committee (FOMC) meeting.
Early decliners were led by shipbuilders, as Hyundai Heavy
Industries which fell 1.34 percent while Daewoo
Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering shed 1.29 percent.
Doosan Engine shares tumbled 5.3 percent after
media reports said one of Doosan's production lines had been
temporarily shut down on falling demand amidst the euro zone
debt crisis.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.27 percent at 2,012.95 points as of 0004 GMT.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by David Chance)