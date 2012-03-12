* Response muted to U.S. jobs data, QE3 hopes dashed
* Shipyards drop on China slowdown worries, stronger won
* Doosan Engine tumbles 7 pct after plant shutdown
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, March 12 Seoul shares slipped lower
on Monday, weighed down by concern over a slowdown in China's
economy and as investors looked beyond the short-term facelift
indicated by strong U.S. jobs data that damped expectations for
further quantitative easing by the Federal Reserve.
"Investors seem reluctant to test the waters further beyond
the 2,000 point level, with lingering fundamental risks in
Europe and China, and dashed hopes for QE3 in the near future
slowing momentum," said Mirae Asset Securities analyst Lee
Jae-hoon.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.7 percent at 2,004.24 points as of 0257 GMT.
Offshore investors were seen dumping shares again after
snapping a four-day selling streak on Friday, with selling at a
net 108.8 billion won ($97.3 million).
"We're seeing a reversal of the carry trades that brought in
huge, liquidity-induced capital inflows into emerging market
stocks in recent months. More adjustments may be in store before
foreign investors resume buying," said Lee.
Shipbuilders were highlight underperformers, hurt by
prospects of slowing growth in China and a strong won.
Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd, the world's
largest shipbuilder, fell 2.99 percent, while Daewoo
Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd shed 2.45
percent.
Doosan Engine Co Ltd, an engine maker for
large-marine vessels, was down 7.42 percent after the company
said one of its production lines had been temporarily shut down
because of reduced orders from Chinese shipyards.
SK Networks Co Ltd bucked the downward trend
with a gain of 3.86 percent after saying it will conditionally
buy a 40 percent stake in Australia's Cockatoo Coal Ltd
for $332.36 million.
Despite bullish signals from a forecast-beating U.S. jobs
data, a sign of strengthening recovery in the world's largest
economy, hopes were dashed for additional easing measures by the
Federal Reserve when its policymaking panel convenes on Tuesday.
($1 = 1117.850 Korean Won)
(Editing by Chris Lewis)