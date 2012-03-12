SEOUL, March 13 Seoul shares are seen
stuck in a narrow range on Tuesday as investors wait on a
meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policymaking panel, but
may post a modest rebound after Monday's slide on technical
support and signs of easing in China.
"Jitters from lacklustre Chinese data have already been
priced in. Now the focus has shifted to whether it will trigger
easing steps by Chinese policymakers," said Oh On-su, an analyst
at Hyundai Securities. "The inflow of capital into Korea-focused
offshore funds is also lending positive signs of a return in
foreign buying."
China's central bank said on Monday it will keep its policy
flexible to support credit growth in the face of volatile
capital flows, following a string of weak trade, manufacturing,
and retail data.
Investors will await the results of a Federal Reserve
meeting on Tuesday to set the tone for its policy stance, as
well as data on January U.S. retail sales.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
0.78 lower at 2,002.50 points on Monday.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 21:59 GMT------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,371.09 0.02% 0.220
USD/JPY 82.29 -0.01% -0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.037 -- 0.007
SPOT GOLD $1,699.05 0.00% 0.000
US CRUDE $106.59 0.24% 0.000
DOW JONES 12959.71 0.29% 37.69
ASIA ADRS 128.85 -0.95% -1.23
---------------------------------------------------------------
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**HYUNDAI ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION CO LTD **
South Korea's Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co Ltd
announced via regulatory filing on Monday that it
has been awarded an order for about $1.5 billion to build an
alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)