SEOUL, March 13 Seoul shares opened up on Tuesday, with exporters and growth shares rebounding as disappointing economic data from China bolstered possible monetary easing by Chinese policymakers.

Early gains were led by shipbuilders, as Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering rose 2.36 percent while Hyundai Mipo Dockyard was trading 2.16 percent higher.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.65 percent at 2,015.57 points as of 0002 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by David Chance)