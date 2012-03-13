SEOUL, March 13 Seoul shares rose more than 1 percent on Tuesday to post a one-week closing high, as financial stocks rallied after a recent underperforming.

Woori Finance Holdings soared 5.04 percent while Shinhan Financial Group rose 4.42 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.13 percent to close at 2,025.04 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Miyoung Kim)