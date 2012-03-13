SEOUL, March 14 Seoul shares are expected to climb on Wednesday and test resistance at 2,050 after a slightly stronger economic outlook from the Federal Reserve and upbeat retail sales data helped U.S. stocks post their best day of the year. "Wall Street shares broke some psychologically significant chart levels, which could lend momentum to the KOSPI index as it continues to attempt to break out of its narrow range, having failed to overcome resistance at the 2,050 threshold twice in recent weeks," said Lee Young-gon, an analyst at Hana-Daetoo Securities. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.1 percent to close at 2,025.04 points on Friday. Tuesday marked the first time that the Nasdaq closed above 3,000 and the Dow ended above 13,000 on the same day, with momentum coming JPMorgan Chase & Co after the bank announced it will raise its dividend. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:13 GMT------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,395.95 1.81% 24.860 USD/JPY 82.89 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.126 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,674.39 -0.02% -0.360 US CRUDE $106.78 0.07% 0.070 DOW JONES 13177.68 1.68% 217.97 ASIA ADRS 131.56 2.10% 2.71 ---------------------------------------------------------------> all St rallies in 2012's best day, Citi fall late >Yields climb as Fed sees economic improvement >Dollar gains vs euro, yen as Fed outlook brightens >Oil ends at 11-month peak on economic data, Fed ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO LTD ** According to local media, Samsung Heavy Industries is considering a takeover of Singapore-listed STX OSV Holdings in a deal that could be worth as much as 800 billion won ($713.3 million). **KOREA GAS CORP ** Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) is considering a partial sale of its 15 percent stake in Australia's Gladstone LNG Project, valued at around $734 million to $892 million (GLNG), according to industry sources. ($1 = 1121.600 Korean Won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)