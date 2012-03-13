SEOUL, March 14 Seoul shares are expected
to climb on Wednesday and test resistance at 2,050 after a
slightly stronger economic outlook from the Federal Reserve and
upbeat retail sales data helped U.S. stocks post their best day
of the year.
"Wall Street shares broke some psychologically significant
chart levels, which could lend momentum to the KOSPI index as it
continues to attempt to break out of its narrow range, having
failed to overcome resistance at the 2,050 threshold twice in
recent weeks," said Lee Young-gon, an analyst at Hana-Daetoo
Securities.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
1.1 percent to close at 2,025.04 points on Friday.
Tuesday marked the first time that the Nasdaq closed above
3,000 and the Dow ended above 13,000 on the same day, with
momentum coming JPMorgan Chase & Co after the bank announced it
will raise its dividend.
-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:13 GMT------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,395.95 1.81% 24.860
USD/JPY 82.89 -0% 0.000
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.126 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,674.39 -0.02% -0.360
US CRUDE $106.78 0.07% 0.070
DOW JONES 13177.68 1.68% 217.97
ASIA ADRS 131.56 2.10% 2.71
--------------------------------------------------------------->
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO LTD **
According to local media, Samsung Heavy Industries
is considering a takeover of Singapore-listed STX OSV Holdings
in a deal that could be worth as much as 800 billion
won ($713.3 million).
**KOREA GAS CORP **
Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) is considering a partial sale
of its 15 percent stake in Australia's Gladstone LNG Project,
valued at around $734 million to $892 million (GLNG), according
to industry sources.
($1 = 1121.600 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)