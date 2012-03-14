SEOUL, March 14 Seoul shares rose nearly 1
percent to a fresh, 7-month closing high on Wednesday
underpinned by financials, after U.S. stocks posted their best
day of the year on upbeat retail sales data and an improved
economic outlook from the Federal Reserve.
Financials were highlight performers, as Woori Finance
Holdings soared 4 percent while KB Financial Group
gained 3.85 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
climbed 0.99 percent to end at 2,045.08 points, its highest
close since August, although the index pared some of its earlier
gains to fall just short of the key 2,050 point chart level.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)