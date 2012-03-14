* Fed outlook, retail data sparks offshore bids * Financials lead as U.S. banks pass stress test * Shipmakers sail high on brighter export outlook * Samsung Elec touches all-time intraday high By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, March 14 Seoul shares rose nearly 1 percent to close at a fresh 7-month high on Wednesday, buoyed by financials after U.S. stocks posted their best day of the year on upbeat retail sales data and an improved economic outlook from the Federal Reserve. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 0.99 percent to close at 2,045.08 points, paring back some of its early gains to ease back just short of the key 2,050-point chart level, but still good enough to set its highest close since last August. "Confidence in the U.S. economic recovery is running high, and with the euro zone fears out of the main picture for now, shares finally look like they're ready to break out of the lull and ride the liquidity wave once more," said Park Kang-ho, an analyst at Daishin Securities. The U.S. central bank slightly upgraded its economic outlook on Tuesday saying it expects "moderate" growth over the coming quarters, while gains in U.S. retail sales were the highest in five months. Spearheading the rally were financials, after their Wall Street peers lifted U.S. stocks to their best performance in 2012. In the United States, most major banks passed a Fed stress test with flying colors and JPMorgan's dividend hike bolstered investor confidence in the financial sector. Woori Finance Holdings was the highlight performer among bank shares, gaining 4 percent on hopes of a renewed privatisation push after sources said on Tuesday an extension deal with sales managers was in the works. South Korea's top regulator had announced on Monday that it was restarting the bidding process for Woori. KB Financial Group shares rose 3.85 percent while Korea Exchange Bank climbed 3.12 percent. Shipbuilders lent strong support with analysts seeing increased export orders, especially from the Middle East. Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering rallied 4.54 percent while Samsung Heavy Industries soared 4.77 percent. Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics, which accounts for 10 percent of the KOSPI's market capitalisation, closed 2.38 percent higher after gaining as much as 2.78 percent earlier in the session to touch a record intraday high. Foreign investors picked up a net 517.2 billion won ($461.1) worth of shares, the largest daily net inflow from offshore players in two weeks. Trading activity picked up after the recent lull, with 534.8 million shares exchanging hands on the main bourse while winning shares outnumbered decliners 462 to 359. The KOSPI 200 index rose 1.11 percent while the junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ inched up 0.07 percent. The broader KOSPI index has risen more than 12 percent this year, and most analysts see the index constrained between 2,050 and 2,100 unless good corporate earnings provide new momentum. Move on day +0.99 percent 12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr +12.01 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 19 ($1 = 1121.600 Korean Won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)