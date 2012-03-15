Mar 15 Seoul shares opened nearly flat on Thursday, as investors consolidated gains following a rally that lifted the benchmark index to a seven-month closing high on Wednesday.

Automobile-related shares rose, as Hyundai Motor gained 1.56 percent while parts-maker Hyundai Mobis climbed 1.71 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.17 percent at 2,048.52 points as of 0004 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by David Chance)