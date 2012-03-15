SEOUL, March 15 Seoul shares inched lower
on Thursday after a narrow and rangebound trading session, as
investors consolidated gains in the wake of Wednesday's rally
that lifted shares to a 7-month high, while the risk of slowing
demand from China weighed.
LG Display shares outperformed sector peers and
rose 3.53 percent bolstered by the U.S.-Korea free trade deal
that kicked into effect on Thursday giving LCD monitors
immediate duty free treatment. Its share were also lifted by
record pre-orders of Apple Inc's newest iPad, of which
LG Display is a major supplier.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) inched
0.06 percent lower to close at 2,043.76 points.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)