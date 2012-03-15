* Risk appetite stifled by cautious China outlook

* LG Display up 3.5 pct on iPad pre-orders, FTA

* Orion shares up for 8th-straight day

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, March 15 Seoul shares closed nearly flat on Thursday after a rangebound session, with investors consolidating gains following a rally to a 7-month high the day before, and as concerns on demand in China stifled appetite for stocks.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) inched down 0.06 percent to close at 2,043.76 points, drifting slightly from a seven-month closing peak set on Wednesday.

"There isn't a whole lot of momentum going forward, especially with lingering caution over oil prices and a weak yen, as well as Wen's rather downbeat note on the Chinese economy," said Rhoo Yong-suk, an analyst at Hyundai Securities.

"Investors are now looking to first-quarter corporate earnings to provide clearer market direction," he said, adding that he sees the market consolidating near 2,050.

Risk appetite was blunted after Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said the country must embrace slower growth and doused hopes for easing measures in its real estate market, raising concerns of faltering global demand.

LG Display shares outperformed sector peers and rose 3.53 percent, bolstered by the U.S.-Korea free trade deal that took effect on Thursday, giving LCD monitors immediate duty free treatment.

Its shares were also supported by record pre-orders of Apple Inc's newest iPad, of which LG Display is a major supplier.

Automotive components are also subject to zero tariffs effective immediately under the free trade deal, rather than incremental reductions for other sectors, helping auto-parts maker Hyundai Mobis climb 1.03 percent for a third day of gains.

Orion Corp soared 4.33 percent for the eighth day of a winning run in which the confectionary maker has advanced more than 16 percent, with analysts pointing to an expanding market share in China and price flexibility.

CJ Corp, a South Korean food and pharmaceutical conglomerate, rallied 4.12 percent after Dubai courier firm Aramex said it signed a partnership agreement with CJ GLS, an unlisted affiliate of CJ Corp, for its latest expansion into east Asia.

"Retail sales in China may be stimulated in April when Chinese policymakers are expected to launch a nation-wide promotion for increased consumption," said Yoo Ju-hyung, an analyst at Korea Investment & Securities.

Crude oil refiners were notable underperformers, likely on adjustments after recent gains. SK Innovation, South Korea's largest refiner, fell 2.87 percent and S-Oil , the country's third-largest, tumbled 3.7 percent.

Trading was relatively choppy, with 470.9 million shares changing hands on the main bourse, while winning shares outnumbered decliners

The benchmark KOSPI 200 index inched down 0.03 percent and the junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell 0.1 percent.

The broad KOSPI index has risen nearly 12 percent this year, but analysts view the 2,050 level as as hort-term ceiling and see constrained, rangebound movements persisting until first-quarter earnings provide further guidance.

Move on day +0.99 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011

Change on yr +12.01 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981

(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Joseph Radford)