SEOUL, March 16 Seoul shares opened higher
on Friday to surpass a key chart level of 2,050 points, tracking
gains in Wall Street peers as the S&P 500 index soared to its
highest level since 2008 on the back of upbeat U.S. economic
data.
Early gains were led by steelmakers, as POSCO
rose 0.88 percent while Hyundai Steel climbed 1.6
percent.
Shares in Hyundai Wia plummeted 5.05 percent
after the IFR reported on Thursday that its major stakeholders,
Hyundai Motor, and KIA Motors Corp, were
offering a combined 2.6 million shares in the auto-parts maker
to raise up to $311.7 million.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.53 percent at 2,054.63 points as of 0001 GMT.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by David Chance)