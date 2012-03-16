* KOSPI fails to track U.S rally on profit-taking
* Offshore bids slow on strong dollar, U.S bond yields
* Hyundai Wia tumbles nearly 5 pct on stake sale plan
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, March 16 Seoul shares backtracked
from early advances to drift lower on Friday, failing to ride an
overnight rally in Wall Street as investors were seen locking in
profits from recent gains.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
0.3 percent lower at 2,038.52 points as of 0340 GMT.
"Foreign investors quickly turned to selling after
aggressive bets near the market open, with a strong dollar and
high U.S. treasury yields blunting capital inflow into emerging
markets," said Lee Jae-hoon, an analyst at Mirae Asset
Securities.
"There is still plenty of upside beyond the short term, but
investors will be looking to first quarter earnings to back
their optimism and technicals may trigger several corrections
with an estimated 1.7 trillion won worth of stock redemptions
positioned in between the 2,050-2,100 level," he said.
Offshore investors switched to being net sellers, dumping a
net 40.8 billion won ($36.2 million) worth of shares.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index was lifted by strong
U.S jobs and manufacturing data to close at a near four-year
high, but Asian peers paused and zeroed in on profits following
a recent rally.
Hyundai Wia Corp shares tumbled 4.7 percent
after its major stakeholders, Hyundai Motor Co and
Kia Motors Corp, sold about 340 billion won of
shares in the auto-parts maker via a block deal, a source with
knowledge of the matter said.
Hyundai Motor shares were down 2.4 percent while
KIA Motors fell 1.4 percent.
Korean Reinsurance Co declined 2.5 percent after
saying it would sell 11.6 million shares in the company worth
around 156.6 billion won ($138.9 million) to shore up losses
from the Thai floods, announced via regulatory filing.
Shares in Samsung SDI outperformed sector peers
to gain 2.5 percent as Apple's new iPad, for which
Samsung SDI is a major parts-supplier, proved another hot-seller
as it hit stores on Friday.
Most analysts expect a weaker yen and oil prices to
constrain gains in share-prices, and there could be corrections
based on technical factors.
($1 = 1127.800 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Borsuk)