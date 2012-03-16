* KOSPI down 0.5 pct on day, up 0.8 pct for the week
* Hyundai Wia plummets on stake sale announcement
* Shippers extend gains on U.S. trade pact hopes
* Focus shifts to 1Q earnings, technical factors
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, March 16 Seoul shares drifted lower
on Friday, reacting mutely to an overnight Wall Street rally
backed by strong U.S. economic data, as investors were seen
cashing in recent gains.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
0.5 percent to close at 2,034.45 points, but had a weekly gain
of 0.8 percent. For the year, the KOSPI is up 11.4 percent.
"Global signals were positive but the market found it
difficult to convert them into momentum, with shares already
sitting just below a seven-month high, and fund redemptions
picked up near the 2,050 threshold to weigh on the market" said
Kang Hyun-ki, an analyst at Solomon Investment & Securities.
Institutional selling weighed on the market, with a net
149.7 billion won ($132.7 million) worth of shares being dumped
on Friday.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index was lifted by strong
U.S jobs and manufacturing data to close at a near four-year
high, but Asian stocks took a breather as they consolidated
gains from the recent broad rally.
In Seoul, declines were led by shipbuilders. Daewoo
Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering slid 3.5 percent
while Samsung Heavy Industries tumbled nearly 4
percent.
Hyundai Wia Corp shares plunged 5.05 percent
after its major stakeholders, Hyundai Motor Co and
Kia Motors Corp, sold about 340 billion won of
shares in the auto-parts maker via a block deal, a source with
knowledge of the matter said.
Hyundai Motor shares were down 2.2 percent while
KIA Motors fell 1.1 percent.
Korean Reinsurance Co fell 4.0 percent after
saying it would sell 11.6 million shares - a 10 percent stake
worth around 156.6 billion won - to shore up its finances after
losses from last year's floods in Thailand.
Transocean carriers extended gains rooted in the U.S.-Korea
free trade agreement, which took effect on Thursday and is seen
as boosting freight demand.
Korea Line shares jumped 8.04 percent while
Hanjin Shipping Holdings rose 3.51 percent.
Shares in Samsung SDI outperformed sector peers
to gain 2.82 percent as Apple's new iPad, for which the
Korean firm is a major parts-supplier, proved a hot-seller as it
hit store shelves on Friday.
Most analysts expect a weaker yen and high oil prices to
constrain gains in share-prices.
"There is still plenty of upside beyond the short term, but
investors will be looking to first quarter earnings to back
their optimism, and technicals may trigger several corrections
with an estimated 1.7 trillion won worth of stock redemptions
positioned in between the 2,050-2,100 level," said Lee Jae-hoon,
an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.
The KOSPI index has posted gains nine out of the last 11
weeks, with risk appetites being underpinned by a strong run of
positive U.S economic data.
The large-cap, benchmark KOSPI 200 index was down
0.55 percent on Friday while the junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ
edged up 0.27 percent.
Move on day -0.46 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +11.4 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1127.800 Korean Won)
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)