SEOUL, April 30 Seoul shares are seen higher on
Monday, tracking gains in global stocks on strong corporate
earning reports and renewed talk the U.S. Federal Reserve could
ease policy further after data showed slowing economic growth.
"After consolidation to recent lows, the market looks ripe
for a rebound, but a strong rebound won't be likely and shares
haven't found their exact floor with French elections ahead and
also the possibility of an impending nuclear test by North
Korea," said Lee Young-gon, an analyst at Hana-Daetoo
Securities.
U.S. stocks advanced for a fourth straight day on Friday,
helped by stronger-than-expected profits at Amazon.com Inc
and Expedia Inc, which saw their share prices
jump around 16 percent and 24 percent, respectively.
The U.S. economy, the world's largest, expanded at a 2.2
percent annual rate in the first three months of the year, below
economists' expectations of a 2.5 percent pace.
Last week, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
fell to its lowest in 12 weeks. On Friday, it rose 0.58
percent to end at 1,975.35 points, which was just enough to
finish stronger on the week after two weeks of losses.
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**POSCO **
Steelmaker POSCO said it will sell part of its
stake in Roy Hill Holdings to China Steel Corporation
for 359.9 billion Korean won ($315 million).
**WOORI FINANCE HOLDINGS **
South Korea's top regulator said it would receive
preliminary bids for a 6 trillion won ($5.3 billion) controlling
stake in Woori Finance Holdings by July 27, after
two previous attempts to privatise the group floundered over a
lack of bidding interest.
