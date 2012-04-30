April 30 Seoul shares rose to a one-week high on Monday, lifted by a bounce in recently underperforming shipyards and gains in blue-chip technology and automobile shares in the post-earnings season.

"Tech and auto shares are not suffering the usual post-earnings weakness. Some of it could be attributed to their position of strength in the second quarter and beyond, but there is definitely some (month-end) window-dressing happening as well," said Kim Soo-young, an analyst at KB Investment & Securities.

Window-dressing loosely refers to buying at the end of a quarter or a month by funds with the aim of boosting performance of portfolios.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.2 percent at 1,979.36 points as of 0230 GMT, but poised to fall 1.8 percent in April for a two-month skid following a breakneck rally in January and February.

Shipyards were the star performers, as Samsung Heavy Industries soared 6 percent after posting a 72.2 percent growth in profits for the January-March period compared to the previous quarter.

Samsung Electronics, the largest listed share on the main index, accounting for nearly 18 percent of the KOSPI's total $1 trillion market capitalization, was poised for a five-day rally, gaining 2.3 percent to set yet another all-time high.

Auto shares also lent support, as KIA Motors rose 2.5 percent while Hyundai Motor gained 2.7 percent.

Crude refiners continued to show weakness, with analysts saying the effects of Samsung Total's announcement to enter the local gasoline market is continuing to reverberate among its would-be competitors, despite improving product margins.

SK Innovation, South Korea's largest crude oil refiner, plunged 5.5 percent, while GS Holdings, the parent of the country's second-largest refiner, fell 4.4 percent and was poised for a nine-day slide.

South Korean financial markets will be closed on Tuesday for labor day. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)