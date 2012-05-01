By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, May 2 Seoul shares are seen rising on
Wednesday after U.S. manufacturing data was stronger than
expected, easing concerns that the world's largest economy may
be losing steam in the second quarter.
"We have to keep in mind the fall in global stocks on
Tuesday while the (Korean) markets were closed and the heavy
decline in Japanese stocks, which may serve to limit large
gains," said Rhoo Yong-suk, an analyst at Hyundai Securities.
The Institute for Supply Management said U.S. manufacturing
grew in April at the strongest rate in 10 months, easing
concerns the economy had lost momentum at the start of the
second quarter.
U.S. stocks were lifted by the data, with the Dow Jones
industrial average closing at its highest level in more
than four years.
But the market picture overseas was mixed. Japanese stocks
fell to a two-and-a-half-month low on Tuesday, hurt by
uncertainty on the euro zone and concerns over U.S. economic
growth, while a strong yen weighed on exporters.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had
climbed 0.34 percent to 1,981.99 points by the end of Monday's
session. Along with many other markets it was closed on Tuesday
for a holiday.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:21 GMT-------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,405.82 0.57% 7.910
USD/JPY 80.14 0.1% 0.080
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.945 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,662.39 0.05% 0.860
US CRUDE $105.99 -0.16% -0.170
DOW JONES 13279.32 0.50% 65.69
ASIA ADRS 126.45 -0.24% -0.31
---------------------------------------------------------------
>Dow hits 4-year high, lifted by ISM factory data
>Bonds slip on stronger U.S. factory data
>Dollar rises vs yen as US data eases fears
>Oil turns higher on strong U.S. factory growth
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**HYUNDAI MOTOR CO **
Hyundai Motor Co will add a third shift of around
900 workers at its U.S. plant starting from September, the South
Korean automaker said on Monday, as it looks to meet growing
demand in the U.S.
**HI-MART CO LTD **
Trading in Hi-Mart shares will resume on Wednesday
for the first time in two weeks after the Korea Exchange lifted
its suspension following Hi-mart's pledge to improve
transparency after an embezzlement scandal that has rocked the
South Korean electronics retailer.
**LG ELECTRONICS INC **
An executive with Hitachi-LG Data Storage, a joint venture of
Hitachi Ltd and LG Electronics, has agreed
to plead guilty and serve a prison sentence for rigging bids for
optical disk drives for computers, the U.S. Department of
Justice said on Monday.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Michael Watson)